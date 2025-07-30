Hawaii tsunami: Next set of waves may be as high as 10 feet, say officials

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering powerful tsunami waves and evacuation orders across the Pacific. Authorities are warning that tsunami waves as high as 10 feet could strike Hawaii, placing the state and other Pacific coastlines on high alert. Oahu residents evacuate Ewa Beach due to the threat of tsunami in Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii.(AP)

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has already recorded tsunami waves over five feet in Kahului, Maui, and up to 4 feet in Haleiwa, Oahu. Officials say the waves are arriving roughly every 12 minutes, with more powerful surges expected.

“This is not limited to one beach or island. The tsunami may circle the entire Hawaiian chain,” warned Hawaii Governor Josh Green, urging all coastal residents to seek higher ground or move to upper floors of sturdy buildings.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) confirmed the waves have already impacted coastlines in Russia, Japan, Alaska, and parts of Hawaii, and are continuing to spread across the Pacific Basin.

Evacuations ordered across the pacific

In California, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation warnings for those living aboard vessels in harbors including Breakwater Cove and Coast Guard Pier, citing the risk of “a series of strong tsunami waves and dangerous currents.”

Japan has placed more than 1.9 million people under evacuation advisories across 21 coastal regions. Waves over 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) have been recorded, and a 58-year-old woman died while trying to evacuate in Mie prefecture. Emergency precautions have been taken at the Fukushima nuclear plant, and Nissan has suspended operations at several factories.

In Russia’s Far East, waves up to five meters (16 feet) flooded the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, damaging buildings and sweeping boats from their moorings. A state of emergency has been declared. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described it as “the strongest quake in decades.”

Earthquake among strongest-ever recorded

The earthquake struck at approximately 03:17 local time near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a shallow depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Originally estimated at 8.0 magnitude, it was revised up to 8.8—making it one of the six most powerful earthquakes in modern history.

A series of aftershocks followed, the largest measuring 6.9. Residents across Kamchatka reported severe shaking. “It felt like the walls could collapse at any moment,” said Yaroslav, 25, who fled his building during the quake.

Tsunami warnings

Tsunami warnings are in effect for Hawaii, parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, and northern regions of California. Countries as far as Chile, Peru, Ecuador, the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Panama, and Taiwan are on alert.

The US Tsunami Warning System said waves of 1–3 meters (3–9 feet) could be fatal and cause widespread coastal damage. In Severo-Kurilsk, Russia, waves up to five meters have already struck.

President Donald Trump posted a message urging Hawaiians to take the tsunami warnings seriously and act immediately.