Hanalei Bay tsunami live webcam: As waves hit, most telling sign on Kaua’i Beach emerges - Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 11:53 am IST

Tension rose in Kaua’i as live footage showed water rushing out at Hanalei Bay, indicating a tsunami's approach. Initial waves reached nearly 2 feet.

Tension mounted along Kaua’i’s coastline on Wednesday, as live footage captured at Hanalei Bay Resort showed the water beginning to rush out to sea, signs that a tsunami was approaching.

Live footage from Hanalei Bay Resort revealed water rapidly receding, signaling an approaching tsunami. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)
Live footage from Hanalei Bay Resort revealed water rapidly receding, signaling an approaching tsunami. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

The real-time data from offshore buoys near Nawiliwili, the initial tsunami waves had already reached Hanalei, measuring nearly 2 feet in height. While not massive, the early waves signalled that more powerful surges could follow.

“The water is absolutely disappearing from Hanalei Bay right now, and there are people on the beach who will probably be dead soon,” one user shared.

