Hanalei Bay tsunami live webcam: As waves hit, most telling sign on Kaua’i Beach emerges - Watch

Tension mounted along Kaua'i's coastline on Wednesday, as live footage captured at Hanalei Bay Resort showed the water beginning to rush out to sea, signs that a tsunami was approaching. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

The real-time data from offshore buoys near Nawiliwili, the initial tsunami waves had already reached Hanalei, measuring nearly 2 feet in height. While not massive, the early waves signalled that more powerful surges could follow.

“The water is absolutely disappearing from Hanalei Bay right now, and there are people on the beach who will probably be dead soon,” one user shared.