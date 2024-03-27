Who was Ruby Garcia? Michigan woman killed by illegal immigrant during drunken carjacking attempt

An illegal immigrant from Mexico allegedly murdered a Michigan woman, 25, during a carjacking attempt. Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, an illegal immigrant from Puebla, Mexico, is now waiting for arraignment on an open murder charge. Who was Ruby Garcia? A Michigan woman was killed by an illegal immigrant during a drunken carjacking attempt (GoFundMe)

The victim, Ruby Garcia of Grand Rapids, was reportedly discovered dead with gunshot wounds. Her body was found on the southbound lanes of US-131 about 11:40 pm last week, according to Fox 17. The connection between the suspect and the victim remains unclear.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“He is currently in custody that’s all we know as of right now and he is/was here illegally,” said Garcia’s sister, Mavi Garcia.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite (Kent County)

Ortiz-Vite will likely be arraigned on charges of homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked licence.

Who was Ruby Garcia?

Mavi remembered Garcia as “a great person all around.” “She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile and laugh,” she told The Midwesterner. “She loved to travel, was dedicated to her work and enjoyed being with her family on her free time.”

According to Fox 17, Garcia liked plants. She worked at a local greenhouse. “She was a great daughter, sister, aunt and friend,” Mavi said. “She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter, those who were around her would know she was silly and made everyone laugh.”

“Her loss has impacted the lives of many people. Her life was taken too soon. She deserved to live life, travel the world, have kids and follow her dreams,” Mavi added.

Mavi has launched a GoFundMe for her sister. The page reads, “As you all know, our precious sister was taken from us on the night of 3/22/24. Due to the sudden loss, we have unexpected finances so we would like to open this account and ask for any donations to help give her the services she deserves. Anything helps, and we appreciate the help. Thank you to everyone that has supported us through these tough times, we appreciate all the love.”