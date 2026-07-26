Who was Seven Shirley? 21 Savage's ‘nephew’ kills himself after accidentally shooting little sister; rapper pays tribute

A Georgia teenager who was “like a nephew” to Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage reportedly died by suicide after accidentally shooting his little sister, 11Alive reported. Seven Shirley, 14, took his own life after allegedly shooting his 12-year-old sister, Lyric, in the neck Wednesday afternoon, July 22. The accident took place at a home in Stockbridge, southeast of Atlanta.

Who was Seven Shirley? 21 Savage's ‘nephew’ kills himself after accidentally shooting little sister (21savage/Instagram)

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“Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself,” Seven’s grandmother, Sharon Smith, told the news outlet.

She added, “He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this … and he couldn’t take it.'”

Smith raised Seven from when he was 11 months old. She described him as a loving grandson.

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{{^usCountry}} “There wasn’t nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for me,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There wasn’t nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for me,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Smith said that the family has no idea what Seven was doing with the gun.

“We don’t know. We don’t know,” she said. “Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”

Lyric is now hospitalized and undergoing three surgeries to her neck and vocal cords.

Who was Seven Shirley?

21 Savage is described as an uncle to Seven. He posted a photo of Seven to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Remember when you was a baby,” with broken heart emojis.

Credit: 21savage/Instagram

“As we prepare for the homegoing celebration for my beloved nephew, Seven, I respectfully ask everyone to please honor our family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” the family said in a statement sent to 11Alive.

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“Please continue to keep my niece, Lyric, in your prayers. She is fighting for her life, and we are believing God for her healing, strength, and complete recovery,” the statement added.

Just week’s before Seven’s suicide, his cousin, 13-year-old DeMarcus Shirley, was killed in a drive-by shooting while spending the night with friends in DeKalb County, Smith revealed.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

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