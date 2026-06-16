Who was ‘Sketchy’ Andy Lewis? 5 things to know about BASE jumping icon amid Utah Canyon accident death

The extreme sports community is mourning the death of BASE jumping icon Andy Lewis, known professionally as ‘Sketchy Andy’ Lewis. Lewis and another unidentified 50-year-old individual were killed in a BASE jumping accident at the Utah Canyon on Sunday.

Extreme athlete BASE jumper Andy Lewis.(Andy Lewis/ Facebook)

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Lewis was confirmed as one of the victims of Sunday's accident by the sheriff’s office in Grand County, Utah, in a statement. The incident happened at the Mineral Bottom area of the Utah Grand Canyon, the sheriff's office confirmed. No other details about how the accident occurred have been released by the authorities.

Lewis was an incredibly popular figure in the BASE jumping community. But his popularity went beyond the followers of the sport after his performance with superstar Madonna at the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show.

In this article, we will take a look at the life, career and legacy of Sketchy Andy as the world mourns his tragic passing at 39.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Will US-Iran peace deal include $300b reconstruction fund? What we know so far 5 Things To Know About 'Sketchy Andy Lewis' 1. Originally from California {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Will US-Iran peace deal include $300b reconstruction fund? What we know so far 5 Things To Know About 'Sketchy Andy Lewis' 1. Originally from California {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being based in Moab, Utah, where he has been a prominent figure, Andy Lewis is originally from California. According to a biography on the Marin Independent Journal, Lewis grew up in Greenbrae in Marin County, California. 2. 2011 Guinness World Record {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being based in Moab, Utah, where he has been a prominent figure, Andy Lewis is originally from California. According to a biography on the Marin Independent Journal, Lewis grew up in Greenbrae in Marin County, California. 2. 2011 Guinness World Record {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Andy Lewis put his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after a stunt on August 28, 2022, where he performed 143 side surf movements in 60 seconds. Lewis performed the stunt at the at the Diaoshuilou Waterfall in Jingbo Lake, China. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andy Lewis put his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after a stunt on August 28, 2022, where he performed 143 side surf movements in 60 seconds. Lewis performed the stunt at the at the Diaoshuilou Waterfall in Jingbo Lake, China. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Ran An Adventure Company

Sheriff Jamison Wiggins of Grand County confirmed to the Moab Sun News that Lewis ran a base jumping and local guide agency in Moab. Called BASE Jump Moab, it was owned and operated by the 39-year-old.

4. Had Thousands of Followers On Social Media

Andy Lewis is perhaps the most followed personality in the world of BASE jumping. He has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and more than 200,000 on YouTube. Among other credits, fans of the sport consider him a pioneer of “tricklining” - a stunt where tricks are performed on a bouncing rope.

5. Performance With Madonna Made Him A Icon

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The 2012 Super Bowl performance with Madonna made him popular beyond the world of BASE jumping. Shortly after the half-time show performance, Lewis appeared on Conan O'Brien's show and talked about the impact of the performance on his life. “My phone actually rang itself to death three days in a row,” he had said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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