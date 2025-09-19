Who was Tayta Games aka La'tayvia Deshay Ransom? Gamer dies after colon cancer battle

La'tayvia Deshay Ransom, a young gaming creator known online as Tayta Games, has died after battling colon cancer. She was 21 years old, according to PageSix. Tayta Games was diagnosed with colon cancer and later said she was receiving chemotherapy.(Tayta Games/ YouTube)

Her father, Elton Dirt Ransom, shared the news on Facebook on Sept. 17. “My Oldest daughter passed this morning,” he wrote. He explained that the cancer had already spread to her liver.

In the same post, he reflected on how close she was to her birthday. “La'tayvia Deshay Ransom would have made 22yrs old in 9 days,” he said. “I've been doing 2 a days at the hospital for the past week praying for the best. Talking to her made me so optimistic. Damn, I just can't believe I lost my child.”

My Oldest daughter passed this morning. My Baby had colon cancer that speaded to her liver. La'tayvia Deshay Ransom... Posted by Elton Dirt Ransom on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Tayta built a massive following across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, with more than a million fans. Her funny reactions to games like Minecraft and Dress to Impress brought her wide recognition.

She was also open about her cancer fight. Last year, she told fans she had been diagnosed with colon cancer and later said she was receiving chemotherapy.

Her last update on YouTube came five months ago. “I’m doing okay !! I haven’t been posting because I’m experiencing the side effects from chemo,” she explained, adding that she struggled with “peripheral neuropathy” and felt “sad” about missing her connection with followers.

Tayta Games posted her last video on TikTok

She posted her final TikTok video on Aug. 21. Tributes poured in after her death. Her twin brother called her the “sweetest” and “funniest” person. “Once i astral project , we gon travel dimensions together,” he wrote. “No worries yo crazy twin brothers gon hold it down but I’ll be seeing you soon my immortal warrior.”

Tayta Games's close friends left heartfelt message for her

One of her close friends also remembered her in a heartfelt note. “Im so heartbroken and I still can’t believe it,” the friend said. “Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself. Thank you for being that sister that I never had and thank so much for never judging me and pushing me to be better.”