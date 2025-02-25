Who was Thaddeus Matthews? ‘Cussing Pastor’ dies at 67, wife issues statement

Thaddeus Matthews, a controversial Memphis radio host popularly known as ‘The Cussing Pastor’, has died at the age of 67. The news of his death was shared by his wife, Melanie Matthews, in a Facebook post. ‘Cussing Pastor’ Thaddeus Matthews has died at the age of 67. (Facebook/ Thaddeus Matthews)

"No more sickness and no more worries. You said you were tired and wanted to rest. On today at 2:25pm, you transitioned peacefully surrounded by family and friends! Facebook family and friends, we want to thank those of you who have been praying for him and us during these trying times. We ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers as we process our loss. Peace and blessings to all!" Melanie Matthews wrote.

According to ActionNews5, Matthews had been battling an illness, details of which are not known. Several recent posts on his personal Facebook page show him in the hospital, talking about prolonged hospital stays.

Who was Thaddeus Matthews?

Thaddeus Matthews was a pastor and radio host known for his controversial, profanity-laden online sermons. Several of his videos went viral. He was even featured on an episode of Tosh.0, a popular comedy show. Matthews also built a significant social media presence, amassing over 103,000 followers on Facebook, 78,000 YouTube subscribers, and more than 7,000 followers on Instagram. He also authored the book ‘The Cussing Pastor: B------t from the Pulpit.'

Legal Troubles

Matthews faced legal issues in 2012 when he posted child pornography on his Facebook page. He was sentenced to probation and avoided jail time. He claimed shared the image in an attempt to identify the victim.

In 2016, he was arrested and charged with harassment. He was arrested again in 2022 for a similar offense, accused of violating a protection order and breaching Tennessee’s “revenge porn” law.

Other Controversies

Matthews frequently discussed politics on his radio show, which led to further controversy. During the 2019 city council elections, he was accused of making homophobic remarks about an openly gay council candidate, resulting in widespread backlash.