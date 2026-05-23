Who was the ‘Man in the Red Bandana’? Trump to honor 9/11 hero with Presidential Medal of Freedom

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Welles Remy Crowther, the 9/11 hero known as the “Man in the Red Bandana,” will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. Crowther became known as the “Man in the Red Bandana” because survivors recalled seeing a young man wearing a red bandana helping people escape the burning tower. (X)

Trump made the announcement during an event in Rockland County, New York, as the country approaches the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. According to The Mirror US, the recognition came after requests from New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler and other local leaders.

“At the request of Bruce, Mike, and some of the great political people we have, and we are approaching the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, a dark day that will live in infamy,” Trump said during the event.

“We are posthumously awarding Welles the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It’s the highest award outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor,” he added, while also praising Crowther’s mother for “doing a phenomenal job in raising that young man.”

Also Read: Trump said his book 26 years ago predicted 9/11, Laden's plan. Except it didn't | Fact Check

Trump also described Crowther as a symbol of extraordinary bravery, saying, “Boy, what bravery, saved those people and became a legend in a sense, nobody else would have done what he did.”

Who was the ‘Man in the Red Bandana’? Welles Crowther was a 24-year-old equities trader working in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. He was also a volunteer firefighter.

Crowther became known as the “Man in the Red Bandana” because survivors recalled seeing a young man wearing a red bandana helping people escape the burning tower after it was struck during the terrorist attacks. The bandana, reportedly given to him by his father when he was young, became closely associated with his story and heroism.

According to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Crowther made repeated trips inside the building to guide people to safety before the South Tower collapsed. He is believed to have saved as many as 18 lives during the attacks.

Crowther ultimately lost his life in the collapse. His body was later recovered from the rubble during rescue operations.

Also Read: Dubai real estate market draws New York 9/11, Mumbai 26/11 parallels amid Iran–US-Israel 'war'

His mother, Alison Crowther, joined Trump on stage during Friday’s announcement and reflected on how her son’s legacy continues to inspire people nearly 25 years later.

“It’s such a beautiful thing that even 25 years later, Welles’ light still shines brightly,” she said, according to The Mirror US.

She added that she has spent years traveling and sharing her son’s story with children and communities, saying many are inspired “to be better people.”

Today, Crowther’s iconic red bandana is displayed at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City.