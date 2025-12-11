A 60-year-old actress who appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime died after being struck by a Cadillac driver while crossing a street in New York City, cops and sources said, according to the New York Post. Wendy Davis — who used the stage name Wenne Alton Davis — was crossing Broadway near the West 53rd Street intersection in Midtown minutes before 9 pm on Monday, December 8, when she was hit by the motorist. Who was Wendy Davis? Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress, 60, dies after being hit by car while crossing NYC street(Wenne Alton Davis/Facebook)

Davis suffered severe head and body trauma as a result of the accident. She was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she died, police said.

The 61-year-old man who was driving the black 2023 Cadillac XT6 stayed back at the scene. He was heading west when he hit Davis, who was crossing at the crosswalk. He did not face any charges as of Wednesday, December 10.

Who was Wendy Davis?

Davis, of Forest Hills, Queens, played a cop in Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also appeared in the 2011 Michael Fassbender drama Shame and the 2004 short film Ladies Room, according to her IMDb.

Neighbor Edward Reynoso, 61, told the Daily News he and Davis shared a heartfelt moment before she died. ’I love you, I appreciate you,'” Davis had told Reynoso, he said.

“It was so weird to me, because I felt like she was saying goodbye,” the neighbor said. “Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me.”

Davis and Reynoso became close after the actress moved to the building five years ago with her cat, Roxie. “We got close because we always used to run into each other in the hallway,” Reynoso said, according to The US Sun. “She was very driven, compassionate, giving. I will miss her smile, laugh, and joie de vivre.”

Davis was struck by the car just four blocks away from Radio City Music Hall and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, according to the outlet. She died after leaving to meet a friend for dinner and a movie.

“She always texts me when she is about to leave or come home and I didn’t receive any text or anything and I found it weird,” Reynoso said. “I was worried. I was texting her and she didn’t respond. I’m numb to tell you the truth. I can’t believe it.”