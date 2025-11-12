Who was William ‘Parker’ South? Myers Park High School mourns tragic passing of senior

William 'Parker' South, a senior at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, the school confirmed in a statement. The school did not reveal the cause of South's death and remembered him for his “loyalty, engaging personality, and loving spirit.” William 'Parker' South, a student at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, passed away. (myersparkhighschool on Instagram)

Parker was a popular figure in the school and a key part of the school's baseball team. The school shared several photos of Parker playing baseball for the school in the obituary.

"It is with great sadness that we share that one of our students, William 'Parker' South, a Myers Park senior, died today," the statement read. “Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies are with his family and friends.”

A popular figure among the students, parents and the school staff, South's death sparked mourning at the school with the school community paying tribute to him and family.

Tributes Pour In For William South

Underneath the Facebook post from the school confirming the death, parents and the school community shared their thoughts for the family of Parker South.

"Sending hugs love and prayers to Parker's family and friends," wrote one.

"Heartbroken & very much appreciate this post, MPHS. Sending our deepest condolences," added another.

"Heartbroken for the South family and all who loved Parker. Praying for peace which surpasses all understanding," wrote another.

The school said in its statement that help and counselling are available to the students and other members of the community to process the grief of William South's death.

"Counselors will be available tomorrow and in the coming weeks to address students’ emotional needs and provide grief counseling," the statement read.

"Please share that our Wellness Center will be open and available at any time during the school day for students and staff to process this loss.

Myers Park High School is located on Colony Road in Charlotte.