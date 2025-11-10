Who is Benji Martin Jr? Garner man identified as suspect in officer Roger Smith's fatal shooting

Benji Martin Jr, 1 29-year-old man from Garner, North Carolina, was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Officer Roger Smith at the WakeMed Healthplex in Garner on Saturday. Smith, who was an officer with the police department at the university, was hit by bullets while he was responding to the shooting at the emergency department of the hospital. Officer Roger Smith of the Garner Police Department.(Garner Police Department and Unsplash)

On Sunday, November 9, the Garner Police Department identified Benji Martin Jr as the suspect in the shooting. "Following an extensive investigation and consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect, Benji Martin Jr., 29, of Garner, NC, has been charged with murder in connection with Officer Smith’s death," a press release from the department read.

Smith, who was posted at the hospital on the day of the shooting, was the first person to respond to the emergency at the hospital on Saturday morning. The Garner Police Department said in the statement that when officers with the department arrived at the scene, they found Officer Smith dead with gunshot wounds.

"At approximately 9 a.m., officers with the Garner Police Department responded to a report of a shooting inside the emergency department lobby. Upon arrival, officers found Officer Smith, 59, suffering from a gunshot wound," the statement read.

Also read : Jaxson Dart vs Russell Wilson: Amid injury scare, Giants to make big call in Week 11

He was administered life-saving measures at the scene but passed away before he could receive medical care.

Who Is Benji Martin Jr? What We Know

The Garner Police Department identified Benji Martin Jr as the suspect in the shooting at the WakeMed hospital on Saturday around 9:00 a.m.. According to the police department, Martin Jr was involved in a shootout with the police during which he was shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Garner Police Department said that he is currently is custody and is being kept under medical supervision at the hospital as he recovers from the ongoing injury woes.