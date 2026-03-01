A woman was stabbed to death and her teenage son injured after her beau allegedly attacked them with a knife Saturday morning, February 28, in the Bronx, cops said. 42-year-old Yesenia Hall was stabbed in the neck and torso, while her son, 16, was stabbed in the neck and back around 6:30 am, the New York Post reported. The incident took place in their apartment on Sherman Ave. in Highbridge, police said. Who was Yesenia Hall? Bronx mom stabbed to death by boyfriend, teenage son injured (Yesenia Hall Maldonado/Facebook)

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Juan Rivas, according to ABC 7.

After the attack, Rivas allegedly changed his clothes and fled. He was last seen wearing a neon vest and a hardhat at a construction site at 163rd Street and College Avenue, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call around 6:40 am reporting an assault inside 956 Sherman Avenue, within the 44th Precinct. Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman with stab wounds to her neck, torso and back, and a teenager with stab wounds to his neck and back.

Both the victims were rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln by emergency medical services. While the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, the boy was listed in stable condition, per Fox 5 New York.

Who was Yesenia Hall? According to Hall’s Facebook profile, she studied Medical Claims and Billing at U.S. Career Institute. She lived in New York.

A Facebook user, who described Hall as a “childhood friend,” wrote, “I have no words to explain what's happening in this world. One of my childhood friends growing in Washington Heights. My hearts hurts and no one deserved this!”

Neighbor Shanae Headen, 33, recalled how a commotion woke her up.

“I heard a lot of movements like somebody was thrown, you know, to the wall or something or somebody was moving furniture or something,” she told the New York Post.

“I heard [someone] saying … ‘No, no, no, no,’” she said, adding that the voice didn’t sound like an adult. “Maybe it was a teenager saying that.”

According to police, the dispute was domestic in nature. A trail of blood reportedly stained the floor from the hallway outside the apartment to the building’s front doors, according to the outlet.