Katherine Short's exact cause of death revealed in tragic 911 call; here's how Martin Short's daughter died

Katherine Elizabeth Short's exact cause of death has been revealed. The Daily Mail on Tuesday reported that it obtained the 911 call made in connection with legendary comedian Martin Short's daughter, who died by suicide at the age of 42. Martin Short arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Los Angeles Fire Department on Monday, at around 6:41 PM local time, responded to a call from a Hollywood Hills home. It was about a female, approximately 41 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department later clarified to PEOPLE and other media outlets that it was regarding a possible suicide. The woman was identified as Katherine Short, Martin Short's only daughter.

Katherine Elizabeth Short's cause of death In the 911 call obtained by the Daily Mail, the Los Angeles Fire Department could be heard telling first responders that Katherine's wound was 'self-inflicted.' The dispatcher reportedly said that the person who reported the incident had been 'with the patient and unable to enter the bedroom' of the Hollywood, California home.

Martin Short's rep confirms death On Tuesday, Short's representatives said that Katherine had died. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world,” the statement read.

Martin Short postpones shows Meanwhile, it was revealed that Martin Short and Steve Martin have postponed their sold-out ‘The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short’ shows, which were scheduled for February 28 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

Hennepin Arts said tickets will be honored for a rescheduled date to be determined.

Who was Katherine Short? Katherine Short was the adopted daughter of actor Martin Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman. She was 42 years old. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006, followed by a master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Katherine worked as a licensed clinical social worker in private practice and part-time at Amae Health, where she focused on community outreach, family support groups, peer support, and psychotherapy.

She was one of three children adopted by Martin Short and Nancy Dolman, who were married for 30 years until Nancy's death from ovarian cancer in 2010. Her siblings are Oliver Patrick Short, 39, and Henry Hayter Short, 36.

Though she largely stayed out of the spotlight, Katherine occasionally appeared alongside her father at events, including the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2011.