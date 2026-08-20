Who were Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers? Milligan cyclists killed in ‘devastating’ Tennessee crash

Two Milligan University cyclists, Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers, were killed Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck members of the university’s cycling team on Highway 19E near Simerly Creek Road in Carter County, Tennessee. Several other cyclists were injured and taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and officials had not announced the cause of the collision or filed charges at the time of the latest reports. Milligan confirmed the deaths and asked people to pray for the injured students and everyone affected.

Who were Milligan cyclists Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers?

Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers were Milligan cyclists killed in Tennessee after a vehicle struck their team during training. (Haylan Engdahl (left), Brayden Rogers (right) Photos: Milligan University Athletics)

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Haylan Engdahl, from Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, and Brayden Rogers, from Huntsville, Alabama, were members of Milligan’s cycling team. Milligan’s 2025-26 cycling roster listed both as freshmen, meaning they were sophomores when the crash happened in August 2026. Engdahl attended Christian Life School, while Rogers attended Buckhorn High School in Alabama.

The two were also active in competitive cycling. Race records show both competed for Milligan in gravel and cycling events in 2025. Rogers was listed in the 2025 Kershaw Gold Rush results, while Engdahl also appeared in the same event.

Their deaths have left the Milligan community mourning two young athletes who were part of a nationally competitive cycling programme.

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The crash happened Wednesday morning on US Highway 19E in the Hampton area of Carter County. A group of Milligan cyclists was riding together when a passenger vehicle struck them. Several cyclists were taken to the hospital, with some transported by helicopter, according to officials cited by The New York Times.

Ballad Health said its medical teams were prepared to treat people injured in the crash. The hospital system operates Johnson City Medical Center, where injured cyclists were taken for treatment.

Milligan said in a statement: “We are profoundly shocked and saddened to share that members of our cycling team were in an accident involving a vehicle this morning while cycling in Hampton, TN. Sophomores Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers were killed in this accident.

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Multiple other Milligan cyclists were also seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Johnson City Medical Center. There are no words to adequately describe this level of loss. Our prayers are with all those impacted by this tragedy. Please keep the Milligan community in your prayers.”

Universities react after Haylan Engdahl, Brayden Rogers deaths

The crash also brought messages of support from universities across the Tri-Cities region.

ETSU Athletics said: “ETSU Athletics joins our university and region in mourning alongside the Milligan University community after this morning’s tragic accident involving the institution’s cycling team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, teammates, coaches, faculty, and staff affected. Our thoughts are with the entire Milligan community during this incredibly difficult time.”

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King University also described the deaths as a “devastating loss,” while Tusculum University said it was praying for the recovery of the injured students.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.