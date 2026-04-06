'Who's the leaker?': Trump's shocking revelation on F-15 pilots rescue mission in Iran sets internet on fire
Trump discussed rescuing two F-15 pilots in Iran, alleging an internal leak of mission details, sparking speculation over who in the administration leaked it.
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a press conference on the recent rescue of two US Air Force F-15 pilots who fell in Iranian territory amid the ongoing Operation Fury in the Middle East. Trump claimed that someone in the administration 'leaked' critical information on the rescue mission to the media.
It sparked speculation on social media that on who could the source of the leak be. Notably, Trump said that the information on the mission was leaked to the media at a time when the US forces had rescued one of the airmen while the other remained at large.
Trump argued that the leak threatened National Security and "we're looking very hard to find that leaker."
"They see all these planes coming in," Trump said. "It became a much more difficult operation because a leaker leaked that we have one, we've rescued one, but there's another one out there that we're trying to get.
"So actually, the country Iran, put out a major notice — you all saw it — offering a very big award for anybody that captures the pilot," he added. "So in addition to a hostile, very talented, very good, very evil military, we had millions of people trying to get an award, so when you add that to it, but we have to find that leaker, because that's a sick person."
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“Who was the leaker?” one user asked.
“The leaker is pretty big trouble. Wonder who it was 🤔,” wrote one.
“Who’s the leaker?" asked another.
"Find the leaker!" said one.
“Trump talking about the traitorous leaker. Endangered the whole operation..... S******,” wrote another.
Trump Targets Broadcaster Over Leak Row
Trump seemed to target CBS News which first reported on April 2 citing sources in the Trump administration that one airman had been rescued while a rescue operation was undergoing for the second.
Though he did not identify the media company explicitly, he vowed to go after going after "the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'National security, give it up or go to jail.'"
The CBS News report was titled, “1 crew member from F‑15E fighter jet downed over Iran rescued, U.S. officials say.” It was done by Aaron MacLean and Eleanor Watson of CBS. It was subsequently confirmed by outlets like Axios and Reuters after the initial report by CBS News.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More