'Who's the leaker?': Trump's shocking revelation on F-15 pilots rescue mission in Iran sets internet on fire

President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a press conference on the recent rescue of two US Air Force F-15 pilots who fell in Iranian territory amid the ongoing Operation Fury in the Middle East. Trump claimed that someone in the administration 'leaked' critical information on the rescue mission to the media. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Monday, April 6. (AP)

It sparked speculation on social media that on who could the source of the leak be. Notably, Trump said that the information on the mission was leaked to the media at a time when the US forces had rescued one of the airmen while the other remained at large.

Trump argued that the leak threatened National Security and "we're looking very hard to find that leaker."

"They see all these planes coming in," Trump said. "It became a much more difficult operation because a leaker leaked that we have one, we've rescued one, but there's another one out there that we're trying to get.

"So actually, the country Iran, put out a major notice — you all saw it — offering a very big award for anybody that captures the pilot," he added. "So in addition to a hostile, very talented, very good, very evil military, we had millions of people trying to get an award, so when you add that to it, but we have to find that leaker, because that's a sick person."

Also read: 25th Amendment row: What if Trump gets impeached? A look at the past and future as results of new poll revealed

“Who was the leaker?” one user asked.