Amid calls to invoke 25th Amendment top remove Donald Trump from office, a new national survey reveals that a majority of likely voters for the 2026 election across the country are in favor of impeaching the US President. The survey was conducted by by Lake Research Partners and commissioned by Free Speech For People (FSFP). According to a recent survey, 52% of voters favor impeaching Trump, with strong support from Democrats. Disapproval of his presidency is at 57%. (REUTERS)

The findings state that 52% of voters are in support of impeachment, while 40% are against it. The intensity of opinion is significant on both sides, with 46% strongly advocating for impeachment and 37% strongly opposing it.

Support for impeachment crosses party lines:

Democrats: 84% in favor, 8% against

Independents: 55% in favor, 34% against

Republicans: 14% in favor, 81% against

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“This poll confirms what we are seeing across the country: the American people understand that Donald Trump poses a direct threat to our Constitution and to the rule of law and must be impeached and removed from public office,” stated John Bonifaz, Co-Founder and President of Free Speech For People.

What new survey says on Trump's job performance The latest survey also shows an increase in disapproval ratings regarding Trump's job performance: 57% of all voters express disapproval of Trump's actions, which encompasses 92% of Democrats, 56% of Independents, and 16% of Republicans.

This comes as Trump issued threats of committing more war crimes in Iran should it fail to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic—an action it undertook solely in reaction to the joint Israel-US assault on February 28.

Additionally, a crucial point for impeachment on the FSFP agenda is the assertion that “Trump has militarized and weaponized federal law enforcement, particularly US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to punish the opposition party, disrupt local communities, instill fear in the civilian population, and quell lawful political dissent.”

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What if Trump gets impeached? Impeachment proceedings commence when the president faces accusations of "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors" (U.S. Constitution, Article II, section 4).

The House of Representatives casts votes on articles of impeachment, which are formal allegations of wrongdoing. If a majority of members give an approval, the president is impeached, although he or she continues to hold office.

The subsequent phase in the impeachment process involves a trial in the Senate. There is ongoing debate regarding whether the Senate is constitutionally obligated to address the issue, yet it has conducted trials in previous instances. Designated members of the House serve as prosecutors, the chief justice of the Supreme Court acts as the judge, and the senators fulfill the role of jurors.

Should at least two-thirds of the senators present vote for conviction, the president is ousted from office and succeeded by the vice president.

The Senate's decision is not subject to appeal in federal courts. Following their departure from office, the former president may still face prosecution for alleged misconduct.

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A look at US Presidents impeachment history Only three presidents—Andrew Johnson (1868), Bill Clinton (1998), and Donald Trump (twice, in 2019 and 2021)—have faced impeachment.

Neither Johnson nor Clinton was convicted, while Trump’s first impeachment led to an acquittal by the Senate.

The President Richard Nixon chose to resign from his position in 1974 when it became evident that he would be impeached by the House and probably convicted by the Senate. Nixon was granted a pardon for his alleged wrongdoing by his successor, Gerald Ford.