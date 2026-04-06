Trump to end Iran war? POTUS drops surprising statement amid 25th Amendment row and ‘Tuesday, 8 PM ET’ warning

US President Donald Trump asserts that Americans desire the return of their troops from Iran, despite his preference for initiating a mission to capture the nation's oil. This indicates a significant shift towards moderating his ambitious goals in favor of a ceasefire. President Trump acknowledges American desire for troop withdrawal from Iran. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

On Easter Sunday, Trump reiterated his intention to conduct air strikes on Iran's power facilities and bridges if the Islamic Republic fail to reach a satisfactory agreement by the conclusion of Tuesday (US time).

However, in comments that reflect his hesitance to challenge public sentiment, the President expressed his belief that Americans would not comprehend the reasoning behind a mission to "take the oil" - a task that would necessitate the deployment of ground troops.

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‘I’d take the oil,’ says Trump amid Iran war Speaking to media during an Easter function at the White House, Trump said, “If I had my choice, what would I like to do? Take the oil - because it’s there for the taking, there’s not a thing they can do about it."

“Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I’d take the oil, I’d keep the oil, and we’d make plenty of money. And I’d also take care of the people of Iran, much better than they’ve been taken care of.”

When inquired about his understanding of American opposition to such an initiative, Trump responded: “I’m pretty good at this stuff, and I go around and I check. They’d like to see us win and come home.”

He even referenced a CNN poll indicating that he enjoyed complete support from people who identify as MAGA voters.

“If it were up to me, I’d like to keep the oil, I just don’t think the people of the United States would really understand … They support what we’re doing, but they would like to see it end, and [our troops] come back.”

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Trump says Iranians want to ‘hear bombs because…’ Trump further contended that the citizens of Iran backed the US-Israeli bombing operations as they sought to escape the repressive theocratic government in Tehran.

“The Iranian people - when they don’t hear bombs go off, they’re upset. They want to hear bombs because they want to be free,” he said.

Iran rejects ceasefire Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, spoke to the Associated Press about the ceasefire offer, saying: We won’t merely accept a ceasefire. We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again."

This refusal came as Israel targeted a significant petrochemical facility within the extensive South Pars natural gas field, resulting in the deaths of two commanders from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.