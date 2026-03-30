Why are Coca-Cola bottles with yellow caps turning up in US grocery stores? Why people have started stocking up
You may have recently spotted Coca-Cola bottles with yellow caps instead of the usual red caps on grocery store shelves. Here's what it signifies.
You may have recently spotted Coca-Cola bottles with yellow caps instead of the usual red caps on grocery store shelves, and it’s because it is that time of the year when the popular drink’s packaging gets a pop of color for the Jewish holiday, Passover. This year, the holiday takes place from Wednesday evening, April 1, through the following Thursday, April 9.
Those who observe Passover generally avoid eating foods that are made from barley, rye, wheat, oats or spelt. Eastern European Jews of Ashkenazi descent, which is most of the Jewish population, also typically avoid legumes and corn.
This is the reason why every Passover, Coca-Cola makes batches of its soda with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup, one of its main ingredients. Coca-Cola is technically Kosher year-round but not Passover-friendly. The yellow cap is put to tell those observing the holiday that the soda is safe to drink.
According to Chabad.org, “Passover (Pesach) commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Pesach is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus. In Hebrew it is known as Pesach (which means “to pass over”), because G‑d passed over the Jewish homes when killing the Egyptian firstborn on the very first Passover eve.”
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The change in the brand formula
This change in the soda brand’s formula actually dates back to 1935. At the time, Atlanta rabbi, Rabbi Tuvia Geffen, urged Coca-Cola to release a version of their drink that could be consumed during Passover, per The New York Times.
These yellow-capped bottles are released every spring. However, one can enjoy his high fructose corn syrup-free soda year-round. It is known as Mexican Coke, which is sweetened with cane sugar, but it is usually sold in small glass bottles and is much more expensive.
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Many have taken to social media to remind Coke fans that this is time to stock up the cheaper version of Mexican Coke. “This is my annual reminder that right now is the time to stock up on Coca-Cola…” one TikTok user said.
“Look at these yellow caps, very exciting,” another wrote.
“The best kept secret happening for the next two weeks…” said someone else.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More