Across the United States, American flags will fly at half-staff this weekend in a combination of nationally-declared and state-level acts of remembrance.

The principal reason is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on December 7, marking the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that resulted in 2,403 U.S. military personnel and civilian deaths.

Mourning current loss of a National Guard and service members

The flags have been lowered since Thursday afternoon following a presidential order after the fatal shooting of Sarah Beckstrom, a West Virginia National Guard member, on November 26 near Washington, D.C. She was killed in the line of duty.

President Trump ordered a national mourning for her through December 4.

State governors in several states have also issued separate proclamations lowering flags to half-staff in memory of fallen public servants or victims of local tragedies. States such as Iowa have also pre-emptively ordered flags at half-staff to align with the Pearl Harbor commemoration.

Many states and communities issue their own half-staff orders for Pearl Harbor Day, stressing tribute to “the courageous service members and civilians” who lost their lives.

National honor to history

Every year on December 7, Americans observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a solemn tribute to the lives lost and a reflection on the nation’s entry into World War II. Congress officially mandated the half-staff observance on this day.

This year it marks 84 years after the attack. The gesture signifies a peal amid global conflict and violence within the nation.

Newsweek explains the half staff and quotes a proclamation that says the lowered flags honour “the patriots who perished” and pay tribute to “the patriotism and valor” of those Americans who defended the nation.

Blinded Veterans Association reflects on the meaning of Pearl Harbor Day describe it as “a meaningful way to recognize the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of American service members.”