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Why did DLive shut down? What happened to the Twitch, YouTube, and Kick competitor

DLive announced its shutdown on April 7 2026.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 11:26 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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DLive has announced that it will be closing its operations immediately and permanently. The company announced its shutdown on April 7 2026. DLive is an American live video streaming service that has been hosting live broadcasts for 8 years. The blockchain- based live streaming website uses BitTorrent file system and pays content creators and streamers using CryptoCurrency. Big YouTubers like PewDiePie have also used DLive for streaming and advocated for it in 2019.

Reported reasons behind shutdown

DLive(GooglePlay)

As per the reports, the website is going to shutdown completely. The website faced difficulties to expand its user base because established platforms like Kick and Twitch and YouTube already dominated the market. The platform had been receiving negative feedback from the users due to which its already meagre user base kept on declining. The platform was unable to keep up with Twitch, YouTube and Kick’s enhanced monetization, user discoverability and creator’s ecosystem.

Additionally, in January 2026, the platform associated itself with controversial extremist creators. This happened when the Forward described the platform as a “safe haven for neo-na*is”. In 2019, the company was acquired by BitTorrent, INC. after which cryptocurrency use and additional functions did not receive mainstream attention online.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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