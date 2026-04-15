Erika Kirk has revealed that she skipped a recent Turning Point USA event near the University of Georgia due to security concerns. However, Candace Owens accused her of lying, claiming she refused to attend the event because of “bad ticket sales.”

Why did Erika Kirk skip TPUSA event with JD Vance? Candace Owens slams 'PR' as CEO makes huge statement(@candaceoshow, Getty Images via AFP)

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The event was attended by Vice President JD Vance, who addressed a large crowd at the Akins Ford Arena, not far from the University of Georgia campus. The event served as another tribute to late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Vance said that while it was originally slated to feature Erika, she had to skip because of “very serious threats,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Read More | Erika Kirk removed ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ episodes from Spotify, YouTube? Candace Owens' fresh allegations

Erika Kirk vs. Candace Owens

Erika explained her absence from the event in an X post, writing, “I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!”

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{{^usCountry}} Candace slammed Erika for her response, writing, “Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candace slammed Erika for her response, writing, “Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death? The Secret Service sits above your security team. Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event. Your closest threat is the shit Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public. They aren’t,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death? The Secret Service sits above your security team. Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event. Your closest threat is the shit Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public. They aren’t,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

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Candace has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie’s death. In recent days, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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