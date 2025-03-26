Why did Tiger Woods suddenly go public about his relation with Vanessa Trump? Here's the real reason

Tiger Woods initially hoped to keep his relationship with Vanessa Trump private, but once news broke, he had no choice but to go public. Now, insiders close to the couple reveal exactly why he did so. Earlier this month, through an Insta post Tiger Woods confirmed he is dating Vanessa Trump(Instagram/Tigerwoods)

“He knew it would be a huge story when it came out,” an insider told Daily Mail. “And he didn't exactly love it. But obviously, Tiger dating a Trump is always going to make headlines, which is exactly what he wanted to avoid.”

The golf legend and President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law kept their romance discreet for months—avoiding public places and keeping it a secret even from close friends.

“He has never been one to really share things until he absolutely had to,” a former Woods employee told Daily Mail. “But once things are found out, he doesn't really have a choice.”

ALSO READ| Vanessa Trump children: All about the 5 kids she shares with Donald Trump Jr.

Woods and Vanessa have a thing ‘since just before Thanksgiving’

Earlier this month, Daily Mail reported the pair “have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving.” Woods and Vanessa's relationship became an open secret at the prestigious Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where both have children enrolled.

“Benjamin is like a small community,” the insider added. “And there's nothing that rich people like to do more than gossip about each other. Frankly, I'm surprised that it was secret for so long.”

Their romance was confirmed when Woods posted photos with Vanessa on his Instagram handle. “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side!” Woods wrote in the caption. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Vanessa’s former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, chimed in commenting, “So happy for you both,” alongside heart emojis. Vanessa's eldest daughter, Kai Trump, also liked the post, and touted about the golfer in a later YouTube video.

ALSO READ| Tiger Woods's ex-wife was in disbelief that the golfer is dating Vanessa Trump: ‘Seriously? A Trump?’

Vanessa, who divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, has not had a relationship until now. Unlike previous controversies in Woods' personal life, this time, the news revolves around a fresh start rather than scandal.

“I know that Tiger didn't want to share the news,” the former employee concluded, “but now that he has, there has to be some relief. Now he can just go and live his life.”