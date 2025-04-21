Why is 420 associated with weed and where did it originate? Answering all your questions

It's April 20 (4/20), and millions of Americans, like every year, are celebrating the Marijuana holiday. The National Day Calendar notes that 420 day was ‘once an unconventional day’ but has ‘become the rallying cry of those who seek to legalize marijuana for medicinal and recreational uses’. But why April 20? April 20 is observed as a marijuana holiday every year(Unsplash)

Tracing 420's origin

While there is no concrete reason for how 420 came into being, several theories have surfaced over the years. One of them traces 420 to Marin County, California, where, in 1971, five students at San Rafael High School would meet at 4:20 PM to partake. They chose the specific time because school activities had usually ended by then. The five students were identified as Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz, and Mark Gravich. Their group is called the ‘Waldos’. They would use ‘420’ as a code for marijuana.

“We got tired of the Friday-night football scene with all of the jocks. We were the guys sitting under the stands smoking a doobie, wondering what we were doing there,” Reddix told TIME in 2017.

Reddix also worked for the band Grateful Dead, and the ‘420’ concept took off. He told TIME that a flyer distributed by a group of Oakland Deadheads in 1990 came across a reporter, who then popularized it in magazine editions.

However, recreational marijuana is not legal in all US states. As of 2024, it was legal in at least 25 of them. Here's a list:

Ohio: Legalized in 2023

Minnesota: Legalized in 2023

Delaware: Legalized in 2023

Rhode Island: Legalized in 2022

Maryland: Legalized in 2022

Missouri: Legalized in 2022

Connecticut: Legalized in 2021

New Mexico: Legalized in 2021

New York: Legalized in 2021

Virginia: Legalized in 2021

Arizona: Legalized in 2020

Montana: Legalized in 2020

New Jersey: Legalized in 2020

Vermont: Legalized in 2020

Illinois: Legalized in 2019

Michigan: Legalized in 2018

California: Legalized in 2016

Maine: Legalized in 2016

Massachusetts: Legalized in 2016

Nevada: Legalized in 2016

District of Columbia: Legalized in 2014

Alaska: Legalized 2014

Oregon: Legalized in 2014

Colorado: Legalized in 2012

Washington: Legalized in 2012