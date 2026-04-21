Why is a Democrat warning the White House about Trump’s ‘mental condition’? What we know

A war of words has erupted between Daniel Goldman and the White House, with the Democrat warning that concerns about Donald Trump’s “mental condition” will eventually be exposed. The controversy stems from a report by The Wall Street Journal, which claimed Trump was not present in the Situation Room during parts of a high-stakes rescue operation in Iran earlier this month.

Goldman (R) initially called for Trump’s impeachment, warning that national security could be at risk.(AP/ Daniel Goldman's X account)

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According to the report, aides opted to keep the president out of the room while receiving minute-by-minute updates, citing concerns that his impatience could hinder proceedings.

A senior administration official told the publication that Trump was instead briefed “at meaningful moments” over the phone.

The report also alleged that Trump reacted angrily after details of the incident surfaced, reportedly berating staff in the West Wing for hours over fears it could impact his political standing ahead of upcoming elections.

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Goldman's criticism

Reacting to the report, Goldman initially called for Trump’s impeachment, warning that national security could be at risk. He later intensified his attack during a public exchange with White House communications director Steven Cheung on X.

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{{^usCountry}} “Why don’t you sue the WSJ again if it’s fake news?” Goldman wrote, referring to a previously dismissed defamation lawsuit filed by Trump against the newspaper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why don’t you sue the WSJ again if it’s fake news?” Goldman wrote, referring to a previously dismissed defamation lawsuit filed by Trump against the newspaper. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “You can try to distract from your boss’s deteriorating mental condition, but it will all come out when we take back the majority,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You can try to distract from your boss’s deteriorating mental condition, but it will all come out when we take back the majority,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Goldman also suggested that Democrats would pursue further scrutiny if they regain control in the next election cycle.

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White House dismisses allegations

Cheung rejected Goldman’s claims, accusing the lawmaker of spreading misinformation and being “duped by fake news.” The White House has not confirmed the key details of the Wall Street Journal report but has defended the president’s leadership.

The episode has added to discussions about Trump’s cognitive and physical health. Critics have pointed to recent appearances, citing visible bruises and what they describe as rambling or unfocused remarks.

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Supporters, however, have dismissed such concerns as politically motivated attacks aimed at undermining the president.

Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who played a leading role in Trump’s first impeachment inquiry, is currently seeking re-election in New York.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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