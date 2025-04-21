Why is Cardinal Sarah trending? Netizens say 'our next hope' after Pope Francis' demise

Following the demise of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, speculation has already begun about who will succeed him as the next pontiff. The next pope could come from regions like Africa, Italy, Sri Lanka, or even America, with many experts predicting that the next leader of the Catholic Church will likely bring the institution back to the ideological centre. Following Pope Francis's death on April 21, 2025, speculation arises on his successor. Cardinal Robert Sarah emerges as a trending candidate. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)(AP)

Among the names gaining attention is Cardinal Robert Sarah, who is also trending on social media platforms as a potential candidate to lead the Church.

Netizens on social media speculate that Sarah has the “potential” to be the next Pope. One user wrote on X, “NB: Cardinal Robert Sarah does not turn 80 until June 15. He will therefore be an influential participant in the conclave.” A second user wrote, “The next Pope will be Black. Cardinal Robert Sarah is a strong candidate.” A third user wrote, “Cardinal Robert Sarah, Our hope.”

{This is a developing story. Please keep checking this space for more information as the store develops.}