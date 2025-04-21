Menu Explore
Pope Francis dies: Resurfaced video of Jorge Mario Bergoglio being elected goes viral. Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 21, 2025 06:15 PM IST

Pope Francis died on Monday, aged 88 after a prolonged health battle. Here's a look back at the moment he was elected 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died on Monday at the age of 88 after a prolonged health battle. He was the first Latin American pontiff and served as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for 12 years. In the wake of his tragic death that shook the world, a resurfaced video of Francis being elected as the pope in 2013 is making rounds on the internet.

FILE - Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who chose the name of Pope Francis, waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)(AP)
FILE - Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who chose the name of Pope Francis, waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)(AP)

The clip, which has gone viral on X, shows Francis waving to the crowd gathered below his balcony in St. Peter’s Square after being elected the 266th pope on March 13, 2013.

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.

