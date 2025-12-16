Why is the Hood Canal bridge closed? When will it reopen? Latest here

The Hood Canal Bridge was closed to traffic on Monday due to intense high winds that made crossing unsafe, according to local authorities and weather reports. Hood Canal Bridge is open to traffic now (Wikipedia )

The closure has affected commuters, freight haulers and holiday traffic as strong winds and rain sweep across Western Washington.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed the closure and said crews were monitoring conditions, with reopening contingent on winds subsiding and safety checks completed.

Shortly after the initial shutdown, some reports indicated the bridge had reopened later in the day once conditions eased, but travellers are still advised to check live status updates via WSDOT before heading toward the canal.

Read more: Green River levee break: Repairs at Desimone ‘holding’; flood warning revised

Safety triggers for wind-related closures

The Hood Canal Bridge, officially known as the William A. Bugge Bridge, is a floating pontoon bridge spanning nearly 7,900 feet over Hood Canal in Puget Sound.

It is subject to rapid weather changes, especially high winds funnelled through the canal’s geography, which can make vehicle travel dangerous.

According to WSDOT operational protocols, the bridge was closed to vehicle traffic during storms when sustained wind speeds exceeded roughly 40 mph (65 km/h) for safety reasons. The draw spans are also used to relieve lateral pressure on the structure when extreme winds are forecast.

WSDOT states that powerful gusts and tidal effects can cause closures even at somewhat lower sustained wind levels, depending on direction and canal conditions.

In order to protect drivers and bridge infrastructure, WSDOT had to close the SR 104 bridge on Monday due to strong winds and storm systems that were approaching Western Washington. The agency advised drivers to look for alternate routes and use real-time travel information to stay informed.

Read more: An aspiring neurosurgeon and a campus Republican died in the Brown campus shooting

When will the bridge reopen?

At the time of writing, the official website of WSDOT indicates that the status of the bridge has resumed and is open to traffic.

In the late afternoon, local traffic bulletins suggested the SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge had reopened after winds diminished somewhat, but authorities emphasised that conditions remain changeable with forecasted rain and wind continuing into the week.

It is advised that travellers check the WSDOT real-time Hood Canal Bridge status page before travel and monitor local traffic and weather advisories.