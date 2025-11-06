Why is the moon so bright and big tonight? What is it called?

The moon is pretty bright and big tonight. The beaver moon peaked on November 5, illuminating skies across the US. This is the second of three consecutive full supermoons in 2025, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The beaver moon will be at just 221,817 miles from Earth. The average distance between the Earth and the Moon is about 238,000 miles. The moon was up to 14% wider in diameter and 30% brighter than average. A UPS Boeing 747 inbound from Anchorage, Alaska passes in front of the moon (AP)

Why is the moon called the Beaver Moon?

The name ‘Beaver Moon’ draws from Native American and colonial traditions, symbolizing the industrious beavers retreating to their lodges after stockpiling food for winter. During the North American fur trade, November marked prime trapping season for the rodents' thick, insulating pelts, essential for cold-weather garments, as per Old Farmer’s Almanac.

When and how to watch

The Beaver Moon will reach its peak brightness at 8:19 AM on November 5, though it will appear full on both the nights of November 4 and 5. This marks the second in a trio of consecutive supermoons.

Why it looks so large

Observers may notice the moon appearing unusually big and luminous as it rises or sets. This phenomenon, known as the moon illusion, tricks the human mind into perceiving the moon as larger than it truly is.

NASA says that despite centuries of observation, scientists still don’t have a definitive explanation for why our brains perceive this optical illusion.

What makes a supermoon ‘super’

NASA explains that a supermoon occurs when the moon’s full (or new) phase coincides with perigee, the point in its orbit when it comes closest to Earth. At this stage, the moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than at its farthest point, known as apogee.

Lunar distance and current phase

The moon averages 238,855 miles from Earth, but that distance varies. During the Beaver Moon, it will be just 221,817 miles away, making it the closest approach of the year. Currently, the moon is in its waxing gibbous phase, leading up to the full moon. The rest of November’s lunar cycle will feature:

Full Moon: Nov. 5

Last Quarter: Nov. 12

New Moon: Nov. 20

What’s next

The final full supermoon of 2025 will arrive on December 4.