Why is the sky yellow in New Jersey and Philadelphia? Photos surface amid tornado, thunderstorm warnings

Residents in parts of New Jersey and Philadelphia shared photos of an eerie yellow sky on Tuesday, as tornado and thunderstorm warnings were in effect. Residents in parts of New Jersey and Philadelphia shared photos of yellow sky.(X/ @chrisoIIey and X/ @skaisfire)

One resident wrote on X, “Our sky is so yellow orange right now I can't even get the color with my camera.”

Another added, “The sky right now is this freakishly bright glowing yellow color and it’s making my whole house look creepy but my camera won’t register it unfortunately. Did get a cool pic but just imagine everything is bright yellow lol.”

A third person asked, “Okay so the sky outside is yellow??????? And literally everything has a yellow tint, should I be concerned or???”

Another resident commented, “My camera won't capture the yellow but the sky looks like the color of late Persona 4 when the fog covers the town in the world is about the end.”

Why Does the Sky Turn Yellow?

A yellow sky doesn't always mean a tornado is imminent or that you need to seek shelter immediately. In fact, storm clouds of various types can cause the sky to take on a yellowish tint. This is especially when the sun's rays filter through heavy moisture or dust in the atmosphere.

Also Read: Texas floods: Were warnings issued in time? What we know about alerts and evacuation orders

New Jersey Thunderstorm Watch and Tornado Warning

National Weather Service declared a severe thunderstorm watch for all 21 counties in New Jersey, which is in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Governor Phil Murphy tweeted about the severe thunderstorms, writing, “A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for this afternoon and evening for most of the state. Along with heavy rainfall, there is potential for flash flooding. Please plan ahead and drive with caution.”

On Tuesday evening, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Manchester, Toms River and Lakewood. The warning was in place until 7:15 p.m.

Also Read: Cloud seeding in New Mexico? Theory spreads amid flash floods in Lincoln, Ruidoso, and Hollywood

Philadelphia Flash Flood Warning

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Philadelphia until 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

An NWS alert stated, “At 741 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Chester, PA with roads closed due to flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.”

Chester is a suburb of the city of Philadelphia.