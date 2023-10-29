Why is the US flag at half mast today?

Horrible shooting incident in Maine resulted in the death of 18 persons and 13 wounded on Wednesday night. The main suspect Robert Card who allegedly carried out the attack was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Flag of the United States will be flown at half-staff(getty images)

In honour of the victims of the Maine shooting incident, US President Joe Biden has ordered "that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 30, 2023."

Flag of the United States will also be flown at half-staff at all US embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Family of victims relieved after Card's death

Robert Young, whose 44-year-old brother, Bill, and nephew Aaron died in Maine shooting incident, expressed relief on knowing about Card's death.

“It gives a sense of closure for us as a family, in as much as we don't have to worry about him hurting anyone else. And it kind of gives us a sense of justice. He's not here anymore,” said Young.

Card's mental health

As per reports, the gunman Card was suffering from mental health issues. Reportedly, Card had mental health issues including hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco.

Meanwhile, investigation agencies are trying to ascertain the motives behind the Maine shooting. Amid fresh calls to address the gun culture in the US, President Biden gave a statement on Saturday, requesting Congress to act in the matter.

“Americans should not have to live like this,” said Biden.

