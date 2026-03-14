Why is USS Tripoli is being sent to the Middle East. Pentagon ramps up efforts amid Hormuz reports

The US is deploying the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli along with thousands of Marines to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate, Axios reported. This comes as shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz intensify. The US deploys USS Tripoli and Marines to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (REUTERS)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the deployment after US Central Command (CENTCOM) requested additional forces to expand military options in the region, officials told Axios.

The move will bring additional Marines, warships and advanced aircraft to support American forces already stationed there.

This comes as Iran’s recent actions in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles around one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments. Iran has disrupted maritime traffic and triggered concerns about energy supplies and global economic stability.