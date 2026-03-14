Why is USS Tripoli is being sent to the Middle East. Pentagon ramps up efforts amid Hormuz reports
The US deploys USS Tripoli and Marines to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz
The US is deploying the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli along with thousands of Marines to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate, Axios reported. This comes as shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz intensify.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the deployment after US Central Command (CENTCOM) requested additional forces to expand military options in the region, officials told Axios.
The move will bring additional Marines, warships and advanced aircraft to support American forces already stationed there.
This comes as Iran’s recent actions in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles around one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments. Iran has disrupted maritime traffic and triggered concerns about energy supplies and global economic stability.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More