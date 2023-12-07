Why Joe Biden urged US flags across the country to be flown at half-staff today?

December 7 marks a solemn day in American history, as President Joe Biden has called for U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide, paying tribute to the lives lost during the bombing of Pearl Harbor 82 years ago. This day, designated by Congress as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, commemorates the tragic event that propelled the United States into World War II. PLAINS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Us flag fly at half mast(Getty Images via AFP)

In a heartfelt proclamation, President Biden urged "all Federal agencies, interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff." The president's statement pays homage to the 2,403 service members and civilians who lost their lives in the attack, emphasizing the bravery of those who answered the call to defend freedom against the forces of fascism.

"The stories of the Greatest Generation's ultimate courage and commitment continue to inspire an enduring sense of unity and purpose throughout our Nation," Biden expressed. He highlighted the profound lessons learned from that dark moment, emphasizing the power to shape history towards a "freer and more just future."

State governors across the country echoed this sentiment, announcing that state flags would join the nation in being flown at half-staff. Governor Josh Green of Hawaii emphasized the global significance of the day, stating, "This is a day for all of the world, but especially Hawaiʻi, to solemnly honor the sacrifices of so many service members and civilians."

Reflecting on the attack's historical impact, Governor Green expressed gratitude for the peace achieved between the U.S. and Japan, as well as the strong ties forged between Japan and Hawaiʻi. As the nation remembers the events of December 7, 1941, the lowered flags serve as a poignant symbol of remembrance and honor for the lives forever changed during that pivotal moment in history.