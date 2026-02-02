‘Why Melania, Ivanka…’: Trumps missing from Dan Scavino's wedding; Musk brings baby mama amid Epstein row

President Donald Trump, his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and his granddaughter, Kai, attended top aide Dan Scavino's big wedding in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday. Melania and Ivanka, appeared to skip the event, leaving several social media users confused. Meanwhile, Elon Musk made a rare appearance with his baby mama, an executive at Neuralink, Shivon Zillis. This was a day after the tech billionaire made several claims about the Epstein files release, urging for prosecutions for those named in the infamous documents. US First Lady Melania Trump looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists as they attend the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Melania" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (AFP)

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino got married to Erin Elmore, director of Art in Embassies at the US Department of State. By afternoon, a parade of Republican leaders, administration figures, and presidential allies was stepping out onto the red-carpeted entrance of the Florida estate.

However, notably, Jared Kushner was all alone. Ivanka Trump was nowhere to be seen. The same was the case with FLOTUS Melania Trump, who was recently promoting her new documentary.

Who attended Dan Scavino's big wedding today? Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, arrived with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, in a sleek black dress, showing off her baby bump. Kristi Noem, arriving alongside Trump adviser Stephen Miller, drew attention as well. Elon Musk was also at the event.

Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State, arrived with his wife Jeanette in elegant winter attire. Pam Bondi, under scrutiny for her role in handling the Epstein files, was all smiles at the wedding. Chief of staff Susie Wiles was also in attendance.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins were among other key cabinet members spotted arriving. Tiffany Trump arrived in a floral dress with husband Michael Boulos by her side and Kai Trump.

Donald Trump Jr attended in a suit-and-sneaker combination with fiancée Bettina Anderson. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt appeared together.

Former judge and District of Columbia US Attorney Jeanine Pirro and cabinet members such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon were also seen entering the club.

