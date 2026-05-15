Why Melania Trump didn't join POTUS on Beijing visit- Report reveals details on ‘priorities’ back home

First Lady Melania Trump, a prominent feature of Trump's first China visit in 2017, was missing from the President's side as the 79-year-old landed in Beijing to attend a bilateral summit Thursday. As is sparked speculations around Melania, the New York Post reported why the FLOTUS has stayed back in Washington DC.

US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump at the military Mother's Day event at the White House ion Wednesday, May 6.(Bloomberg)

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Trump was accompanied by a host of administration officials and a section of the White House press pool on his one-day visit to China. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is banned from China, was also part of Trump's delegation under a changed name. Even Brett Reiner, who directed the documentary MELANIA, is in China with Trump.

Why Is Melania Trump Not In China?

Melania Trump did not join Trump on his China trip owing to her "priorities" back home in Washington DC, the New York Post reported, citing a source familiar with the logistics of POTUS' Beijing visit.

Also read: Why is Brett Ratner going to China with President Donald Trump? Big Rush Hour 4 update revealed

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{{^usCountry}} The sources cited in the report stated that Melania Trump is in DC to mark the 180-day milestone of the Fostering the Future Executive Order signed by Trump. It is an issue close to the First Lady's heart, as has been widely reported, and she has worked on foster care through her Be Best initiative as well as the Donald J. Trump Foundation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sources cited in the report stated that Melania Trump is in DC to mark the 180-day milestone of the Fostering the Future Executive Order signed by Trump. It is an issue close to the First Lady's heart, as has been widely reported, and she has worked on foster care through her Be Best initiative as well as the Donald J. Trump Foundation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The first lady has prioritized America’s families and children in her initiatives here at home and is focused on these responsibilities at the present time,” the source was quoted as saying by the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The first lady has prioritized America’s families and children in her initiatives here at home and is focused on these responsibilities at the present time,” the source was quoted as saying by the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the source also revealed that Melania Trump was not aware before that Brett Rainer would join Trump on the trip. “The first lady did not have prior knowledge that Mr Ratner would be in China,” the source said. Explosive Details Emerge From Trump's China Trip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the source also revealed that Melania Trump was not aware before that Brett Rainer would join Trump on the trip. “The first lady did not have prior knowledge that Mr Ratner would be in China,” the source said. Explosive Details Emerge From Trump's China Trip {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, amid day-long events involving President Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping, reports emerged of chaos and confrontation. The New York Post reported separately that tensions flared between US and Chinese officials after a White House official was allegedly "trampled."

Also read: Trump aide 'trampled' during Xi meeting, Chinese officials cause new Secret Service drama

The report claimed that those with the US delegation alleged that the aide was pushed by Chinese media members. Additionally, the Secret Service was also given access to several secure locations, and reporters with the President's press pool were not given access to Trump's motorcade.

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However, as of now, neither the US nor China has commented on the details of the report. Their authenticity remains murky.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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