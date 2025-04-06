Why Minecraft fans are yelling 'Chicken Jockey' in theatres: Explaining viral trend

The Minecraft movie has sparked a strange new trend in cinemas, leaving audiences both entertained and divided. The film, based on the wildly popular video game, has become one of the year’s box office successes. However, it’s not just the movie itself that’s making waves—cinemagoers have been sharing videos of their theatre experiences, where certain moments, particularly the mention of the phrase "Chicken Jockey," have prompted loud, vocal reactions from the crowd. The Minecraft movie has ignited a viral trend as audiences react loudly to the phrase 'Chicken jockey!' in theatres. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)

Why are people screaming ‘Chicken Jockey’ in theatres?

The most noticeable dialogues, scenes or songs from a movie become famous among the audience before it even releases, happen only because of the movie trailer. Similar was the case with Minecraft, when its trailer was previously launched some of the lines became popular among people before the movie even hit the theatres.

Most of these memorable and hilarious lines came from Jack Black's Minecraft star who said. “I… am Steve,” as he introduced himself to his companions with flair, later igniting a Nether portal while humorously exclaiming “Flint and Steel.”

One memorable moment that has turned into a viral trend is when Jack Black and Jason Momoa are in a boxing ring, where they are confronted by a blocky Minecraft chicken being ridden by another character. Black’s character, Steve, humorously exclaims “Chicken jockey!”—a nod to the video game. This is when the crowd in theatres also erupted to scream the dialogue.

These lines became viral on the social media platform TikTok as it became part of the meme compilations, especially among the kids and teenagers. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the audience were waiting for the moment these lines would drop while watching the film and began screaming them along with the characters in the theatres, as reported by TheDirect.

Netizens share ‘Chicken jockey!’ moment from theatres

A user reposted a video of the crowd screaming 'Chicken jockey in theatres and wrote, "its so f***ing funny how this incredibly particular scene became the huge meme. imagine being a parent who doesnt know the meme and hearing everyone freak out over him just randomly saying "chicken jockey" for some reason." The user who shared the video wrote, “the minecraft movie is truly one of the worst movies i’ve ever seen but the universal reaction to “chicken jockey” im seeing made it all worth it.”

A third user wrote, “if Warner bros knew what they were doing they'd stop copyright striking all the CHICKEN JOCKEY audience reaction clips. it's literally the one and only reason anyone would bother with seeing that stupid a** movie in cinemas. this is free promo they're wasting here.”

Another user wrote, "The last movie I saw with any sort of audience outburst was Lord of the Rings. And that was polite applause at the end. People losing their minds over Jack Black saying "chicken jockey" is so bizarre to me. HE SAID THE THING, WOOOOOOOMGSHSKAGSKFLSHAHJSSFA."