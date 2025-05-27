Why tornado-hit MAGA voters say there's a problem with Donald Trump's agenda

Some Trump supporters in rural Mississippi say they feel forgotten by the president after deadly tornadoes hit their state, and they’ve gotten little to no help from the federal government in the months since. Trump supporters in rural Mississippi say they feel forgotten by the president after deadly tornadoes hit their area.(REUTERS)

Residents of Tylertown, a small town in southern Mississippi, say they’ve been struggling since a series of powerful tornadoes tore through in mid-March. The first, a violent EF4 tornado with winds between 166 and 200 mph, struck on March 15 and killed five people. Just 30 minutes later, an EF3 tornado with winds up to 165 mph hit the area again, killing another person.

In total, nearly 20 tornadoes touched down across southern Mississippi over a week, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Locals say they haven’t seen any help from federal agencies—even two months later.

“I know President Trump said that ‘America First, we’re gonna help our American folks first,’ but we haven’t seen the federal folks down here,” Tylertown resident Bobby McGinnis told PBS.

“I don’t know what you got to do or what you got to have to be able to be declared for a federal disaster area because this is pretty bad,” added another local, Brian Lowery. “We can’t help you because, whatever, we’re waiting on a letter; we’re waiting on somebody to sign his name. You know, all that. I’m just over it.”

Requested for federal disaster declaration

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, officially requested a federal disaster declaration on April 1—but still hasn’t received a reply.

Governors in other conservative states like Arkansas and Missouri have also requested federal help after recent tornadoes, but were denied.

Without a federal disaster declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can’t provide the full support that’s usually available after major disasters.

Trump, 78, had promised to dismantle FEMA early in his presidency. He said the agency is too political and doesn’t support red states fairly. He believes states should handle disaster response on their own.

David Richardson was named acting head of FEMA after the former administrator, Cameron Hamilton, was removed just one day after speaking out against Trump’s plan to eliminate the agency.

In a speech to staff, Richardson strongly backed Trump’s agenda and issued a warning to anyone who stood in his way.

“Don’t get in my way,” he said, according to a CBS News recording. “I don’t need the full title I just need the authority from the president.”

“Obfuscation, delay, undermining. If you’re one of those 20 percent of the people and you think those tactics and techniques are going to help you, they will not, because I will run right over you. I will achieve the president’s intent.

“I, and I alone in FEMA, speak for FEMA,” he added.

FEMA employees who heard the speech described it to CBS as “unhinged” and “terrifying.”