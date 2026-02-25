Why US women's hockey team is not meeting Trump at White House, skipping SOTU - Explained

The gold-medal-winning US men's Olympic hockey team met with President Donald Trump at the White House ahead of their visit to the Capitol for the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The president was seen shaking hands with every player of the men's team in the Oval Office, congratulating on their win at the Milan Olympics. However, the women's hockey team, which also won gold, decided to skip the Trump meeting and SOTU. President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025 (via REUTERS)

The men's team took a chartered plane to Miami on Monday night before traveling to the nation's capital in the morning. They had received a State of the Union invitation from Trump following the game. A video that circulated on social media appeared to show Trump inviting the team on a phone call in the locker room, as he joked that he'd also have to invite the women's team, which also won gold over Canada.

The men's team members also posed for a photo in front of the South Portico after they arrived at the White House. They also walked along the West Wing colonnade, where Trump has posted portraits of every US president just steps away from the Oval Office. Videos and photos of the team were shared on social media.