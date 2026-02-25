Why US women's hockey team is not meeting Trump at White House, skipping SOTU - Explained
The gold-medal-winning US men's Olympic hockey team met with President Donald Trump at the White House
The gold-medal-winning US men's Olympic hockey team met with President Donald Trump at the White House ahead of their visit to the Capitol for the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The president was seen shaking hands with every player of the men's team in the Oval Office, congratulating on their win at the Milan Olympics. However, the women's hockey team, which also won gold, decided to skip the Trump meeting and SOTU.
The men's team took a chartered plane to Miami on Monday night before traveling to the nation's capital in the morning. They had received a State of the Union invitation from Trump following the game. A video that circulated on social media appeared to show Trump inviting the team on a phone call in the locker room, as he joked that he'd also have to invite the women's team, which also won gold over Canada.
The men's team members also posed for a photo in front of the South Portico after they arrived at the White House. They also walked along the West Wing colonnade, where Trump has posted portraits of every US president just steps away from the Oval Office. Videos and photos of the team were shared on social media.
Why the women's hockey team skipped White House visit and SOTU
The women's team declined Trump's invitation, citing scheduling issues. "We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning US Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," a spokesperson said.
"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment," the spokesperson added.
However, critics attribute their decision to Trump's statement on call with the men's team.
"I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that," Trump had said. “I do believe I probably would be impeached (if I don't invite them),” he joked.
Several social media users slammed Trump for his comments. “To those on the men's USA hockey team who laughed at the prospect of sharing a White House visit with women, the NHL frequently trails the WNBA in ratings,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Disgusting. Team USA laughing with President Trump as he complains about having to invite the women’s team to the White House too. Yes, the men’s hockey team winning gold is a much bigger deal. But show some f*****g respect for your fellow Team USA athletes,” another one tweeted.
