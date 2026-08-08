Why wasn't Patrick Clancy considered a suspect or probed? Know if Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband could face charges soon

The trial of Lindsay Clancy has brought to light challenging inquiries regarding the circumstances preceding the tragic deaths of her three children, as well as the involvement of people in her life.

While Lindsay Clancy's defense cites postpartum psychosis, questions about her ex-husband Patrick's involvement persist. (via REUTERS)

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While the defense contends that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and therefore not criminally accountable for her actions, there are witnesses who have raised concerns about why her former husband, Patrick Clancy, was not considered a suspect or if he might potentially face charges in the future.

No charges against Patrick Clancy. But why?

Parade conducted an exclusive interview with attorney Margaret McLean, the host of The Margaret McLean Show, to obtain some insights.

Patrick has not faced charges of child neglect or abuse, as investigators discovered no evidence suggesting a deliberate or negligent failure to safeguard his children, McLean stated.

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{{^usCountry}} “To bring formal criminal child abuse or neglect charges in Massachusetts, the prosecutor must establish probable cause showing that a crime occurred and that the caregiver was responsible. For a parent to be criminally charged with neglect or endangerment resulting in death, the state must prove a reckless disregard for human life or an awareness of an imminent, deadly threat. Because Patrick had no reason to believe his children’s lives were in danger at that moment, he lacks the necessary criminal intent or mens rea (meaning guilty mind)," she told People Magazine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To bring formal criminal child abuse or neglect charges in Massachusetts, the prosecutor must establish probable cause showing that a crime occurred and that the caregiver was responsible. For a parent to be criminally charged with neglect or endangerment resulting in death, the state must prove a reckless disregard for human life or an awareness of an imminent, deadly threat. Because Patrick had no reason to believe his children’s lives were in danger at that moment, he lacks the necessary criminal intent or mens rea (meaning guilty mind)," she told People Magazine. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Lindsay Clancy murder trial: 5 bombshell takeaways from second week testimony, 'Shut her up'

Can Patrick Clancy face charges in near future?

McLean asserts that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts lacks any legal basis to file criminal charges against Patrick given the evidence submitted in court.

She emphasizes that Lindsay was actively receiving care from several mental health professionals and specialists and that her former husband “relied on the assessments of these medical experts, who never instructed him that she could not be left alone with the children.”

McLean highlights that Lindsay was released from McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, just 19 days prior to the tragic murders of her three young children—Cora, aged 5, Dawson, aged 3, and Callan, who was only 8 months old.

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If medical professionals deemed it "safe" for her to be discharged, Patrick would possess a compelling argument that, as a layperson, he could not have foreseen her potential to inflict harm upon herself or others. Furthermore, Patrick had "no reason to anticipate violence," as he remembered that his then-wife was experiencing one of her "best" days before he departed the house to run errands.

Patrick Clancy is a pivotal witness for the Commonwealth; therefore, they are keen to avoid alienating or vilifying him, as noted by McLean.

Also Read: Who is Dr. Jennifer Tufts? Lindsay Clancy's psychiatric makes stunning revelations

Why is Patrick Clancy's testimony crucial for case?

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His testimony, as per McLean, is vital for constructing the essential legal elements of premeditated murder, serving as their primary chronological and factual reference. “The state’s core theory is that Lindsay planned the killings. Patrick was needed to verify that she sent him out on specific errands, which established that she calculated exactly how long he would be gone, creating the precise window of opportunity she needed to act.”

He also testified about the murder weapons, which were exercise bands wrapped around each child's neck, the expert added.

As the trial progresses, Patrick remains a key figure—but not in the capacity of a defendant. Instead, his testimony has become an essential component of the arguments from both sides, as the jury deliberates one of the most complex questions in the case: whether Lindsay’s actions were driven by a criminal decision or a profound mental health crisis.

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