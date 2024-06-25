WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is free, ending standoff with the US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has agreed to a plea deal for his alleged involvement in a government data breach. Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017. Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will free him from prison and resolve a long-running legal saga over the publication of a trove of classified documents. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)(AP)

According to recently filed federal court documents, the agreement with the US Justice Department will enable him to avoid imprisonment.

Under the terms of the deal, Assange will plead guilty to one count of conspiring to obtain and disclose information related to national defense in a U.S. federal court in Saipan, located in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Pacific. This plea is expected to occur this week, according to the court papers.

Assange previously spent five years in a British prison while contesting extradition to the United States.

