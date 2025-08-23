Wildfire smoke pushes Oregon's air quality into ‘unhealthy’ zone

Multiple wildfires burning across Oregon, along with smoke drifting in from Canadian fires, are expected to bring unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality to parts of the state this weekend, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Multiple wildfires burning across Oregon are expected to bring unhealthy air quality to parts of the state.(Pixabay)

An air quality alert was issued Friday morning, warning that smoke will continue to impact portions of Central Oregon through Monday night. Similar alerts have also been issued across the Upper Midwest due to heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Areas affected

Counties under the advisory include Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson, with impacted cities such as:

Prineville, Post, Paulina, Bend, Redmond, Sunriver

Sisters, La Pine, Brothers, Madras, Warm Springs, and Culver.

"A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued," the alert said. "Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels."

Air quality

According to Newsweek, the Air Quality Index (AQI) near Sisters, Oregon was expected to be around 176, categorized as “unhealthy.”

However, the website oregonsmoke.org showed AQI levels as high as 281, which falls into the “very unhealthy” range.

Health warnings issued

Environmental officials are advising residents to limit outdoor activity and be aware of potential symptoms from smoke exposure, including:

Burning eyes

Runny nose

Coughing

Difficulty breathing

More severe impacts, such as heart and lung complications, are also possible, especially for vulnerable populations including children, seniors, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Flat Fire

Flat Fire broke out Thursday west of Culver in Central Oregon. The blaze had grown to 3,386 acres with 0% containment as of Friday afternoon, prompting evacuation notices.

The evacuation zone stretches from Lake Billy Chinook to just outside of Sisters. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the city of Sisters was not included an in an evacuation zone.

A evacuation shelter has been set up at the Highland Baptist Church at 3100 SW Highland Ave. in Redmond.