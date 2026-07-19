Will Andrew and Tristan Tate be extradited to the UK? What happens next after Miami arrest

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by federal authorities in Miami on Saturday. The US Marshals Service confirmed the arrests.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by federal authorities in Miami on Saturday. The US Marshals Service confirmed the arrests. Inquam Photos/Eduard Vinatoru via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

The charges announced by British prosecutors significantly expand the case against the social media influencers, who have consistently denied all allegations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the warrant remains sealed. The precise legal basis filed in the United States has not yet been made public. A person familiar with the matter told The Guardian that the arrests were made following a UK extradition request.

Also read: Why Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami? What we know so far

New charges against Andrew, Tristan Tate

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced fresh charges against both brothers after receiving additional evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

Andrew Tate, 39, now faces seven further rape charges, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and 19 additional offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. Prosecutors said the alleged offences occurred between July 2010 and August 2017.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tristan Tate, 38, faces one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation stemming from the same investigation. The CPS said the latest evidence increases the total number of alleged victims in the case to seven. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tristan Tate, 38, faces one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation stemming from the same investigation. The CPS said the latest evidence increases the total number of alleged victims in the case to seven. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The brothers already face a separate UK criminal case. Andrew Tate has been charged with 10 offences, including rape, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain involving three alleged victims. Tristan Tate faces 11 charges connected to one alleged victim. Both men have denied all wrongdoing.

Also read: Fact check: Is Gov. Andy Beshear trying to fill Mitch McConnel Senate seat as he remains absent?

Will the Tate brothers be extradited to the UK?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrests do not automatically mean Andrew and Tristan Tate will be transferred to Britain.

Under US law, a federal court must first determine whether the UK extradition request satisfies the requirements of the US-UK Extradition Treaty. The brothers will have the opportunity to challenge the request through the American court system. If the court certifies the extradition, the final decision generally rests with the US Secretary of State.

The UK proceedings are also separate from the brothers' criminal case in Romania. Romanian prosecutors charged both men after their 2022 arrests with human trafficking, rape and forming an organized criminal group.

Earlier this year, a UK High Court judge rejected the brothers' attempt to obtain the identities of the women accusing them in one of the British cases.