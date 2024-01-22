Will Ron Desantis be Trump's running mate? Donald Trump responds

After Ron DeSantis ended his 2024 presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump stated that it is “highly unlikely" Florida Governor will be his 2024 vice presidential pick or even part of his administration. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US President Donald Trump(AFP/Reuters)

DeSantis' exit from the presidential race prompted speculation that Trump could pick him as his 2024 running mate.

Asked if DeSantis could be part of the Trump administration as Vice President or as a Cabinet member, the former president firmly told 'Fox & Friends' co-host Lawrence Jones that he didn't see the Florida Governor serving as his running mate or in his administration.

“It's highly unlikely. I have a lot of great people. And I have great people that have been with me right from the beginning," the Republican front-runner said while appreciating DeSantis for the endorsement.

DeSantis has earlier stated that he would rather serve as Governor for the rest of his term than be Trump’s No. 2.

Trump also expressed disappointment over it, but added that’s in the past now.

“I think I took it quite seriously and it doesn’t matter now because he got out. So that’s totally (it), as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said.

“Look, he endorsed me, you know, he endorsed me and we have policies very similar,” Trump said, predicting that Florida Governor's supporters “will all come to” his campaign.

In his Sunday video announcement, DeSantis has indicated his support for Trump. Reacting to it, Trump told Fox News Digital that receiving his endorsement was a “great honor.”

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear: a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” the Florida Governor stated in the statement.

Trump blasts Nikki Haley, says 'I'm very upset with her'

Trump further lambasted former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who remains in the contest against him. He said there is “no path" for her to win with just 24 hours until New Hampshire primary, which has become the first one-on-one matchup between Trump and Haley.

“I would say with Nikki I haven't done anything. I'm very upset with her,” he stated. “She worked for me like two and a half years. She was okay. Not great”.

Trump leads over Haley in new poll

Meanwhile, a New Hampshire primary election poll released on Monday shows that Trump is leading by a significant margin. The poll also indicates that more independent voters intend to cast ballots on Tuesday.

Trump's popularity rose to 52% in the Monmouth University/Washington Post poll of 712 New Hampshire voters who could vote in the GOP primary, from 46% in the previous survey carried out in November 2023.

According to the poll conducted from January 16 to 20, the current primary is less of an interactive event than it was in 2016.