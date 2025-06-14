Will the Trump military parade be televised? Here's where to stream it live

President Donald Trump's long-awaited Army Day festivities are almost upon us. In celebration of 250 years of the US Army, preparations for a parade in Washington DC have been underway ever since Trump announced the same after coming into office earlier this year. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 14), a day that also happens to be the president’s 79th birthday. U.S. Army soldiers march in formation as they conduct drills ahead of tomorrow's 250th anniversary parade on June 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

Where is the parade?

Once the festivities at the National Mall have concluded at 6 PM, the parade will start at 6:30 PM from 23rdStreet NW along Constitution Avenue to 15th Street NW and will conclude by 7:30 PM. A fireworks show will conclude the evening at 9:45 PM. Trump will be viewing the parade from a stand at Constitution Avenue, just south of the White House.

How can I get tickets?

Those who wish to catch the spectacle live can register for free tickets on a website created specifically for the purpose. By providing your full name, email, phone number, ZIP code, and state, two people can RSVP under the same cellphone number.

How can I watch it at home?

For those who wish to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their couch, the celebration will be live-streamed across all US Army social media platforms.

Various online streaming platforms like ABC News Live, NBC News Now and CBS News 24/7 are reportedly planning on covering the event. Hence, interested viewers can choose these alternatives as well.

However, national TV networks such as ABC, NBC, and CBS still haven’t clarified whether they will be covering the event. It’s unlikely, however, for these channels to break off regular events in favor of showcasing the parade.

By Stuti Gupta