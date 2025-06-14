Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will the Trump military parade be televised? Here's where to stream it live

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 08:04 AM IST

President Donald Trump's military parade in DC is schedule to take place tomorrow. It will be live-streamed across all US Army social media platforms.

President Donald Trump's long-awaited Army Day festivities are almost upon us. In celebration of 250 years of the US Army, preparations for a parade in Washington DC have been underway ever since Trump announced the same after coming into office earlier this year. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 14), a day that also happens to be the president’s 79th birthday.

U.S. Army soldiers march in formation as they conduct drills ahead of tomorrow's 250th anniversary parade on June 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)
U.S. Army soldiers march in formation as they conduct drills ahead of tomorrow's 250th anniversary parade on June 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

Where is the parade?

Once the festivities at the National Mall have concluded at 6 PM, the parade will start at 6:30 PM from 23rdStreet NW along Constitution Avenue to 15th Street NW and will conclude by 7:30 PM. A fireworks show will conclude the evening at 9:45 PM. Trump will be viewing the parade from a stand at Constitution Avenue, just south of the White House.

How can I get tickets?

Those who wish to catch the spectacle live can register for free tickets on a website created specifically for the purpose. By providing your full name, email, phone number, ZIP code, and state, two people can RSVP under the same cellphone number.

Also Read: Donald Trump's 79th birthday: Military parade route, time and what to expect on June 14

How can I watch it at home?

For those who wish to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their couch, the celebration will be live-streamed across all US Army social media platforms. 

Various online streaming platforms like ABC News Live, NBC News Now and CBS News 24/7 are reportedly planning on covering the event. Hence, interested viewers can choose these alternatives as well.

However, national TV networks such as ABC, NBC, and CBS still haven’t clarified whether they will be covering the event. It’s unlikely, however, for these channels to break off regular events in favor of showcasing the parade.

By Stuti Gupta

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Will the Trump military parade be televised? Here's where to stream it live
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On