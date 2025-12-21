Will Donald Trump's every photo in Epstein files be released?

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on Sunday that all documents containing references to President Donald Trump in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be made public. Todd Blanche, Deputy Attorney General, confirmed that all documents referring to President Trump in relation to Jeffrey Epstein will be released(REUTERS)

During Meet the Press, NBC News’s Kristen Welker mentioned that the White House has stated that Trump is mentioned in the files, asking Blanche “Can you guarantee that every mention and every photo of President Trump in the Epstein files will be released?”

“Yes, yes, I’ve said it three, four times now, we’ve said it before, and President Trump has said it repeatedly since before he was elected. And since he was elected, all summer long, he said the same thing, ‘I have nothing to hide,’” the Deputy Attorney General replied.

“And so, of course, that’s the case. But, let me just make sure everybody understands something, to the extent that he is, quote, ‘in the Epstein files,’ it’s not because he had anything to do with the horrific crimes, full stop. But yes, if President Trump is mentioned, if there’s photographs that we have of President Trump or anybody else, they, of course, will be released, with the exception of any victims or survivors that we’ve identified,” Blanche added.

Trump administration faces scrutiny over Epstein files

In recent months, the Trump administration has come under scrutiny regarding its management of files associated with Epstein from both political parties, as well as the president’s connection to the disgraced financier.

Blanche has previously said that new laws would prevent the Department of Justice (DOJ) from releasing all of the Epstein materials as needed. However, this past Friday the department made some of the files available. On Saturday, more files became accessible.

The deputy attorney general said that his department planned to release “several hundred thousand” documents, as reported by Fox News. He later mentioned that he anticipates several hundred thousand more over the next couple of weeks. Blanche attributed the delay in releasing the files to the necessity of redacting names and information that could potentially identify witnesses.