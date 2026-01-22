Who is William Carballo, the El Salvadoran at the center of Willowbrook ICE shooting case?

William Eduardo Moran Carballo, an El Salvadoran national, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after a Department of Homeland Security officer fired shots during an enforcement operation in Los Angeles County. The incident unfolded shortly after 7 AM local time as federal law enforcement carried out a targeted operation in the Compton area, according to the DHS. A resident confronts a federal agent near a crashed car as they investigate the scene of a reported shooting in Willowbrook (AFP)

Officials allege the suspect attempted to evade arrest in a manner they described as dangerous, claiming he used his vehicle to ram law enforcement officers. An agent then discharged a firearm, the department said.

The suspect was not struck by the gunfire. Authorities said he fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended and taken into custody.

What happened in Willowbrook? The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported receiving a call around 7:25 AM regarding the incident in the 2400 block of 126th Street in Willowbrook, an unincorporated community just north of Compton. LASD deputies were not directly involved in the operation but responded to secure the perimeter.

DHS confirmed that at least one Customs and Border Protection officer sustained injuries during the encounter, though officials did not immediately clarify how the injury occurred or its severity.

Officials further alleged that Carballo had prior involvement in a human smuggling operation and had been arrested twice in the past on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. DHS said he was ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge in 2019.

Video from the scene showed a heavily damaged silver BMW with a black hood, shattered windshield, and deployed airbags, surrounded by a large law enforcement presence that included CBP officers. No additional information was released as the investigation continued.

“These dangerous attempts to evade arrest have surged since sanctuary politicians, including Governor Newsom, have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest and provided guides advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest. Our officers are now facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks,” the DHS wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.