Willie Colon's dramatic posts on Trump, Bad Bunny halftime show surface after tragic death

Willie Colon, American salsa legend and iconic trombonist and composer, died on Saturday, his family said in a statement. He was 75. The cause of death was not disclosed. Now, Colon's old social media posts supporting President Donald Trump have surfaced. Singer and musician Willie Colon died on Saturday (AP)

Back in 2020, Colon had tweeted about COVID pandemic, praising Trump handling of the crisis. “If Obama would have contracted COVID-19 and beat it like President Trump just did, the media would have been sobbing on air over how inspiring he is,” the post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.

“President Donald J Trump; the best president the United States ever had!” he said in January this year.

“When you ignorantly compare Trump to Hitler. You dismiss the suffering and death of millions like these 3 Jews who arrived at Auschwitz on the same day. Tattooed with 10 numbers' difference. 73 years later, the last eyewitnesses reunite. May we never forget,” Willie Colon said in another post.

Just after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, Colon had posted a sarcastic video on Instagram.