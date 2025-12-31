Willowbrook Mall shooting: Witness reports about shots fired emerge; accident details out

Willowbrook Mall shooting update: Witnesses reported an apparent shooting in Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Authorities are yet to confirm the incident. The mall has not issued a statement. Shooting reports from Willowbrook Mall came in on Tuesday

One Facebook user said that there was a large police presence at the mall. “Anyone know what’s going on ? Possibly by willowbrook mall. Seen cops coming from all directions. Hope everyone is ok 🙏🏽” they wrote.

“Hearing there’s shots fired Bloomingdale’s willowbrook mall @wakeupnj WTF is going on in NJ ?” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Accident near Willowbrook Mall

Meanwhile, North Jersey Buses noted on X that there was an accident nearby. “Bus route 712, the 6:00 PM departure from the Willowbrook Mall to the Hackensack Bus Terminal, is currently delayed due to a motor vehicle accident.”

Where is Willowbrook Mall?

Willowbrook Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Wayne, Passaic County, New Jersey, near the intersection of Route 23, US 46, and Interstate 80 in the New York metropolitan area. It features more than 160 stores and dining options.

Only earlier this year, on June 29, Willowbrook Mall was temporarily closed due to fire department operations in the area. The Wayne Police Department had advised the public to steer clear of the vicinity.

South Hills Village Mall shooting

On Tuesday, police responded to reports of shots fired in South Hills Mall. Bethel Park Police said they responded to the scene around 4 PM local time in the area outside the AMC Theatre at the South Hills Village mall.

When police arrived, they say they located a male who was assaulted and that shots were fired, but no one was hit with the gunfire.

“Allegheny county police responded to assist with this incident and will be handling the investigation going forward. We greatly appreciate their assistance and also the assistance from the surrounding South Hills police depts,” police said.

“At approximately 4pm, the Bethel Park police responded to the area outside the front of the AMC theatre at South Hills Village Mall for a report of a person who was shot. Upon officers arrival, they located a male that was assaulted and they also determined an unknown number of shots were fired with no one being hit with the gunfire. The actors fled the scene and were subsequently taken into custody by neighboring South Hills police depts. At this time there is no ongoing threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing.”