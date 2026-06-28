Winthrop fire: Evacuations ongoing around Hamilton Ranch Loop as wildfire spreads; check map, visuals

A wildfire in the area of Hamilton Ranch Loop and Westside Chewuch Road in Winthrop, Washington, on Sunday afternoon. A Level 3 evacuation has been ordered in the nearby area as residents have been asked to immediately move out with the fire threatening residential structures. According to WatchDuty, the fire is 50 acres.
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A Level 3 evacuation was issued in the areas of Hamilton Ranch Road, Black Bird Road, High Ridge Road and Hamilton Ranch Loop Road, according to the incident command, per Watch Duty. Meanwhile, a Level 2 warning was issued for the Town of Winthrop and further towards east.
The Washington Fire's incident command is calling the wildfire 'Hamilton Fire' because of its proximity to the Hamilton Ranch Loop.
Map Of Hamilton Fire: Check Areas Under Risk
According to WatchDuty, the fire is located right off the intersection of the Hamilton Ranch Loop and the Westside Chewuch Road. The location is just north of Methow Valley, at the intersection of Highway 20 and Uplands Road.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.