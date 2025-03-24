Wordle today 1374: Answer and hints for March 24, 2025

The fun and difficult NYT Wordle vocabulary and logic test requires players to anticipate a new five-letter word each day. But occasionally, things can get a little too tough, which is probably why you're here. NYT Wordle hints and answer for 24 March, 2025(Unsplash )

The Wordle clues and answer for puzzle #1374 for March 24, 2025, are provided below to help you stay motivated and prevent losing your word-guessing streak.

How to play Wordle?

Wordle is a word puzzle game created by the New York Times. You can guess a five-letter word correctly six times. The letters are highlighted in yellow, green, and grey when you type a word. Yellow indicates the letter that appears in today's Wordle solution but is not in the proper place.

Meanwhile, when the letter turns green, you have guessed it right. Lastly, a grey letter signifies that it is not part of today's response.

Winning at Wordle may appear easy, but spelling that irksome five-letter word correctly may be difficult. The following are some hints for the Wordle challenge today:

Wordle today: Hints for March 24, 2025

It is a noun and a verb, the word is mentioned a lot in math classes, it has two vowels, 0 repeated letters and refers to “the shape made by two straight lines meeting at a common point” or the act of making such a shape.

You can minimise the page and attempt to solve the puzzle if you'd like. Otherwise, check at the solution!

Wordle today: Answer for March 24, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 13714 answer for March 24, 2025, is ‘ANGLE’.

If you were unable to solve today's problem, please don't give up. You will undoubtedly recover, and tomorrow is always an option.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game developed by Josh Wardle, a software developer located in Brooklyn. The game gained popularity among word aficionados quite rapidly. Thousands of players are presented with a new word problem every day that calls for a set of ideas based on the process of elimination. The game has been accessible since October 2021 as a daily puzzle.