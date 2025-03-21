Wordle today 1371: Answer and hints for March 21, 2025

Every day, participants must predict a new five-letter word in the entertaining and challenging NYT Wordle vocabulary and logic exam. However, there are times when things can become a bit too difficult, which is presumably why you're here. Was today's NYT Wordle easy to solve? (Unsplash )

To avoid losing your word-guessing streak or becoming irritated, check out the Wordle clues and solution for puzzle #1371 for March 21, 2025, below!

How to play Wordle?

The New York Times created the word puzzle game Wordle. You have six chances to correctly guess a five-letter word. When you enter a word, the letters are highlighted in yellow, green, and grey. The letter that appears in today's Wordle solution but is not in the correct location is shown by yellow.

In the meantime, you have correctly guessed the letter in the correct spot when it turns green. Finally, a grey letter indicates that it is not included in the response for today.

Even though it might seem simple to win at Wordle, it might be challenging to correctly spell that annoying five-letter word. Here are some clues for today's Wordle challenge:

Wordle today: Hints for March 21, 2025

It contains two vowels, no repeated letters, it starts with the letter ‘N’ and it rhymes with the word ‘fudge’!

You can minimise the page and attempt to solve the puzzle if you'd like. Otherwise, check at the solution!

Wordle today: Answer for March 21, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1371 answer for March 21, 2025, is ‘NUDGE’.

If you were unable to solve today's problem, please don't give up. You will undoubtedly recover, and tomorrow is always an option.

What is Wordle?

The Brooklyn-based software developer Josh Wardle created the daily word game Wordle. The game quickly became well-liked by fans of the word. Each day, a fresh word problem requiring a series of concepts based on the process of elimination is introduced to thousands of players. As a daily puzzle, the game has been available since October 2021.